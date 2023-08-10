Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien Sells 15,419 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

AAPL opened at $178.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.62. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

