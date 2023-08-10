Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Eric Levenhagen Sells 114,879 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 114,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $2,345,829.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Levenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Eric Levenhagen sold 387 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $8,676.54.

SNCY opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

