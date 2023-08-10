Steven J. Mclaughlin Purchases 425,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,558,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,692,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,265,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXFY. Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

