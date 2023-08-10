Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total value of $3,227,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,983,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $3,235,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $3,380,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total transaction of $3,375,600.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $3,425,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $3,432,900.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $3,447,000.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $205.86 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a PE ratio of 541.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

About Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

