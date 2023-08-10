Paul C. Saville Sells 1,000 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,337.50, for a total transaction of $6,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $677,225,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,261.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6,140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,704.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

