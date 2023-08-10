HC Wainwright Raises Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $106.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Shares of TRNS opened at $94.99 on Monday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $95.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $730.47 million, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Transcat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

