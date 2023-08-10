HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $58.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.91.

NYSE DINO opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after acquiring an additional 126,016 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,344,000 after acquiring an additional 480,061 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

