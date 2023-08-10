Robert W. Baird Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $333.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.78.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $271.29 on Monday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

