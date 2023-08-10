Piper Sandler Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.78.

Biogen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $271.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

