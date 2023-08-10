TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $153.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.84.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFII

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TFI International Trading Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in TFI International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $131.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $133.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average of $115.31.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.