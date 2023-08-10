TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $153.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.84.
TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TFI International Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $131.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $133.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average of $115.31.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TFI International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
