Analyzing Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) and Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Life Storage and Mapletree Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 6 2 0 2.25 Mapletree Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Life Storage presently has a consensus price target of $128.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Life Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $1.03 billion 11.01 $358.13 million $4.31 30.88 Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Life Storage and Mapletree Industrial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Mapletree Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 33.96% 10.43% 5.16% Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Life Storage beats Mapletree Industrial Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

(Get Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 690,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets. As at 31 March 2023, MIT's total assets under management was S$8.8 billion, which comprised 85 properties in Singapore and 56 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd). MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. MIT is managed by Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. and sponsored by Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.