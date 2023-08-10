Comparing InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InMode and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $454.27 million 7.71 $161.52 million $2.14 19.72 Yubo International Biotech $100,000.00 632.26 -$1.21 million N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InMode has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 5.27, indicating that its stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.7% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 36.77% 35.03% 31.10% Yubo International Biotech -383.08% N/A -30.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InMode and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 1 5 0 2.83 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.43%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

InMode beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

