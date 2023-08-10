Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) & Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Critical Analysis

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Free Report) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Digital and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Voyager Digital and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16% Bank Hapoalim B.M. 24.65% 14.80% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voyager Digital and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.00 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.01 Bank Hapoalim B.M. $7.05 billion 1.63 $1.92 billion $7.47 5.77

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank Hapoalim B.M., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats Voyager Digital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through branches, external and internal automatic teller machines, external and internal check-deposit machines, information stations, self-service stations, and night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

