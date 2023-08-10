Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells $3,404,064.00 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $343.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

