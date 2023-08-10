Laura Desmond Sells 125,346 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 125,346 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $4,209,118.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,204.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Laura Desmond sold 32,654 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,108,603.30.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $425,265.95.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $415,765.58.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $399,518.93.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.