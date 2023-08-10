First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $225.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.62.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLR
Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Solar by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in First Solar by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Solar Price Performance
Shares of FSLR opened at $203.60 on Monday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average is $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.