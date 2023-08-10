First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $225.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,402,652. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Solar by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in First Solar by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $203.60 on Monday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average is $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

