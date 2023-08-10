CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $90.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

