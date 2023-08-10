Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $38.89 Average PT from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.89 on Monday. Mplx has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 61.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

