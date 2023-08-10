Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $90.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.92.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $81.37 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

