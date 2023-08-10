Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $251.80

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $215.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average of $210.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 67,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

