NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $76.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.10.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
NEP stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85.
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 202.37%.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
