Douglas J. Herrington Sells 50,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $137.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 73.3% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 224.8% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,823,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,975,151,000 after buying an additional 319,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 329,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,945,000 after buying an additional 61,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
