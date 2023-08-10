Bernard Birkett Sells 22,334 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.1 %

WST stock opened at $400.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $400.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,269,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

