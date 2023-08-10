Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) PT at $147.17

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $150.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

