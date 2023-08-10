Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $58.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $632,520,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

