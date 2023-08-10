Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $141.07

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $243.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.