Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $141.07

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $243.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
