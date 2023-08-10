Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $37.10

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,200,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $9,759,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Semtech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 632,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 266,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $26.64 on Monday. Semtech has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -296.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

