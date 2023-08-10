General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $82.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

General Mills stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

