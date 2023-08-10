Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $82.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of INCY opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

