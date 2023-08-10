Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $110.71

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $104.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

