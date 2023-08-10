Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Buys $7,753,149.07 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 385,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,753,149.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,910,513 shares in the company, valued at $38,420,416.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Willdan Group stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.13 million, a PE ratio of 299.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

