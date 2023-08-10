Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Buys $7,753,149.07 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 385,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,753,149.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,910,513 shares in the company, valued at $38,420,416.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Willdan Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Willdan Group stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.13 million, a PE ratio of 299.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.
