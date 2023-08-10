Sector Pension Investme Public Sells 1,940,100 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Stock

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,940,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $20,002,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

Shares of APGB opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth $200,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth $513,000.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

