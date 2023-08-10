Lee Klarich Sells 45,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $213.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average of $209.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.