Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CEO Sells $9,353,643.95 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryder System stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ryder System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

