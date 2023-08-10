AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Major Shareholder Sells $249,998,793.66 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28.

On Thursday, May 11th, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $185.73 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.86.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $737,000. BOKF NA raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,563,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

