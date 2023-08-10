Analyzing Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -110.35% -12.39% -3.98% Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.46 -$89.26 million ($34.80) -0.21 Core Scientific $276.38 million 1.21 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Core Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 Core Scientific 0 7 2 0 2.22

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 166.35%. Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $4.54, indicating a potential upside of 383.55%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

