Analysts Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

CLAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clarus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

