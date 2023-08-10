Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,700.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,367.50.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,126.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,004.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$944.18. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$612.00 and a 52-week high of C$1,146.68.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 167.6274834 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

