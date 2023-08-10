GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $64.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.3 %

GXO opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.