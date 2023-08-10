Royal Bank of Canada Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$100.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Desjardins cut iA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$80.75.

iA Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$87.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$67.43 and a 52 week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that iA Financial will post 9.4507187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

