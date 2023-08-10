Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.04.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.34. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. The company had revenue of C$59.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1154477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

