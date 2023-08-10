Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $595,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 519,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,259,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 280,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 47,072 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

