Investors Buy High Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Get Ameren alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 133.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

