Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,330 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 229,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 142,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 142,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,143,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,582 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

