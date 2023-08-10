Xerox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Xerox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xerox

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Xerox by 133.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.14%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.