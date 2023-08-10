Traders Buy High Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical volume of 264 call options.
ROVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,386,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,277,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 48,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 388,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after buying an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in Rover Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,625,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after buying an additional 552,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ROVR opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.56.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
