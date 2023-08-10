Investors Buy High Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 149.15% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. Research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

