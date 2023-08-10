Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $96.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

SWK stock opened at $96.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

