Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) PT at $58.86

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Citigroup started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

