Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $243.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $250.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70,222 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,651,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 479.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

